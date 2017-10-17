Amy Schumer on the 'Really Good Schedule' of Doing a Broadway Show

Amy Schumer is gearing up for her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's new play Meteor Shower. The Emmy-winning comedian stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on October 16 to spread the word. In addition to the expected rush that comes with appearing on the Great White Way, Schumer, who started appearing in plays when she was five, is especially pumped about the hours. She shared with Kimmel that friends who have done plays said she can be a bit less discerning about alcohol consumption while on a Broadway show schedule. "You can get really hammered and wake up late," joked Schumer. "It's just a really good schedule." The star said that she is "super excited" about premiering Martin's play on Broadway, and we're just as excited to see it! Watch Schumer below and be sure to head to the Booth Theatre beginning on November 1 to see her live.



