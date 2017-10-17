Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Amy Schumer on the 'Really Good Schedule' of Doing a Broadway Show
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 17, 2017
Amy Schumer
(Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images)

Amy Schumer is gearing up for her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's new play Meteor Shower. The Emmy-winning comedian stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on October 16 to spread the word. In addition to the expected rush that comes with appearing on the Great White Way, Schumer, who started appearing in plays when she was five, is especially pumped about the hours. She shared with Kimmel that friends who have done plays said she can be a bit less discerning about alcohol consumption while on a Broadway show schedule. "You can get really hammered and wake up late," joked Schumer. "It's just a really good schedule." The star said that she is "super excited" about premiering Martin's play on Broadway, and we're just as excited to see it! Watch Schumer below and be sure to head to the Booth Theatre beginning on November 1 to see her live.

Meteor Shower

Amy Schumer makes her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's new comedy.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Ben Platt Passes Dear Evan Hansen Torch to Noah Galvin & Taylor Trensch with '70s Dance Video
  2. Six Glorious Takeaways from Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel’s Live at Five Visit
  3. Adrienne Warren to Lead Tina Turner Bio-Musical in London's West End
  4. The Twilight Zone World Premiere Stage Adaptation Announces Full Casting
  5. The Top 10 Horror Films That Should Come to Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Cats A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters