Beau Willimon's The Parisian Woman is scheduled to begin performances on November 9. The production marks Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman's Broadway debut. Willimon, Thurman, director Pam MacKinnon and stars Josh Lucas, Phillipa Soo, Blair Brown and Marton Csokas met the press on October 18 at New 42nd Street Studios before this eagerly anticipated political play's Broadway bow. Peek the pics, and then catch The Parisian Woman at the Hudson Theatre.