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Hello, Buenos Aires! Evita, Starring Rachel Zegler, to Play Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre

Performances begin February 27, 2027 with opening night set for March 25

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 26, 2026
Rachel Zegler in "Evita"
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

What to Know

  • Rachel Zegler will star as Eva Perón in the Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita, opening at the Winter Garden Theatre under the direction of Jamie Lloyd
  • The Olivier Award-winning production of Evita will begin Broadway performances on February 27, 2027 and open on March 25
  • Based on the life of Argentine First Lady Eva Perón, Evita follows her rise from poverty to political power

Evita, starring Rachel Zegler as Eva Perón, will play the Winter Garden Theatre in spring 2027. Performances will begin February 27, 2027 and officially open on March 25. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the production recently won two Olivier Awards: for Zegler and choreographer Fabian Aloise.

Evita features a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber with book and lyrics by Tim Rice. Additional casting, including an Eva Perón alternate and creative team members will be announced shortly.

Fueled by unrelenting ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A beacon of hope to some and a threat to others, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation’s heart and divided its soul.

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