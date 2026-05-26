Hello, Buenos Aires! Evita, Starring Rachel Zegler, to Play Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre

Evita, starring Rachel Zegler as Eva Perón, will play the Winter Garden Theatre in spring 2027. Performances will begin February 27, 2027 and officially open on March 25. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the production recently won two Olivier Awards: for Zegler and choreographer Fabian Aloise.

Evita features a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber with book and lyrics by Tim Rice. Additional casting, including an Eva Perón alternate and creative team members will be announced shortly.

Fueled by unrelenting ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A beacon of hope to some and a threat to others, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation’s heart and divided its soul.