Mandy Gonzalez
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Exclusive First Listen! Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez Sings Tom Kitt's Stirring New Song
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 18, 2017

Mandy Gonzalez, the super talent currently playing Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, is releasing the original album Fearless on October 20, and you don't have to wait to hear just what she has on offer. Broadway.com is exclusively presenting a first listen of the new song "Every Day," written by Next to Normal Tony winner Tom Kitt specifically for Gonzalez. "'Every Day' is a very special song to me, written by one of the most extraordinary writers of our time, Tom Kitt. It is a song about the challenges that we all face every day. Despite our best intentions, it seems like each day creates new roadblocks and reasons not to succeed. But the essence of the song is that the human spirit can overcome these roadblocks," Gonzalez told Broadway.com. "'Every Day' is ultimately a song about triumph." Listen to the power-voiced Gonzalez delivering the number below and be sure to pick up your full copy of Fearless on October 20.

