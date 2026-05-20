The Joy Bomb of the Fall: 5 Reasons to See Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell in Much Ado About Nothing on Broadway

Hayley Atwell and Tom Hiddleston in "Much Ado About Nothing" in London (Photo: Marc Brenner)

Sometimes you just need something to look forward to. Consider the fall handled: Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell are coming to Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre in Jamie Lloyd’s Much Ado About Nothing starting on October 31. Expect pink confetti, disco lights and a lot of fun. London audiences went wild, and we’re next!

Much Ado is Shakespeare’s greatest romantic comedy. Like many rom-coms, it features two clever, self-protective people who would rather die than admit they’re falling for each other, surrounded by friends who are absolutely going to make sure they do anyway. It’s funny and fast and has one of best will-they-won’t-they dynamics of all time. Director Lloyd knows how to amp up the delights. Here are five of them:

1. Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell are everything.

Benedick and Beatrice live or die on their chemistry, and these two have it. They spark, clash, flirt and unravel in exactly the way you’re hoping. Fair warning: you’re going to crush on both of them.

2. It’s a party.

Pink confetti rains from the ceiling and pop music blasts between scenes. The whole evening plays like a celebration. Oh, and don’t be intimidated: the Shakespeare part almost sneaks up on you.

3. It’s for everyone.

Lloyd keeps the language clear and the storytelling nimble. Bring whoever swears they don’t “get” Shakespeare. They'll probably thank you.

Forbes Masson, Mara Huf, Hayley Atwell, Mason Alexander Park and Phillip Olagoke in London's "Much Ado About Nothing" (Photo: Marc Brenner)

4. Get ready for unforgettable visuals.

In addition to watching Hiddleston shake his booty (!), there are glitter microphones, a giant pink heart and rave-worthy lighting. The stage feels like a rom-com fantasy crossed with a night at the club. The production even winks at the Marvel Cinematic Universe past of its two stars.

5. You get to feel your feelings.

Somewhere in all that witty banter, there’s a real love story. It’s by no means soppy, but underneath all the glitter and chaos, you might even cry a little.

Get tickets to Much Ado About Nothing!