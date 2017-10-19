The Lion King & M. Butterfly Director Julie Taymor to Receive 2018 'Mr. Abbott' Award

Julie Taymor, the celebrated Lion King director and designer who is currently helming the new revival of M. Butterfly, will be honored by the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), with the 2018 "Mr. Abbott" Award. Presented for outstanding artistry and creativity over the course of her career, the award, which is named for Tony-winning director, writer and producer George Abbott, will be presented at the foundation's annual gala event on April 2, 2018 at a venue to be announced in New York City.



SDCF Co-chair and President of Disney Theatrical Group Thomas Schumacher stated, "The Lion King would not have had its success if it were not for Julie’s extraordinary vision, continued commitment and artistry. Through her expansive body of work, she continues to push the boundaries of what's possible on stage and I am truly honored to be a part of this special night to celebrate my dear friend. SDC could not have chosen a more deserving recipient."



SDC President Pam MacKinnon added, "I am so pleased that SDC Foundation is honoring Julie Taymor with this year's 'Mr. Abbott' Award. Her inventive, imaginative and daringly theatrical work across media has inspired and touched generations of artists and audiences. Her legacy continues to be written, and I always look forward to seeing what's next from this incomparable and history-making artist. Congratulations to you, Julie!"



Julie Taymor won Tony Awards for her direction and costume design of The Lion King, currently celebrating its 20th anniversary on Broadway. Taymor's additional Broadway credits include Juan Darien, The Green Bird and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Her off-Broadway projects have included The Transposed Heads, Titus Andronicus, Grounded and The Haggadah, a Passover Cantata. Taymor is an Oscar nominee (with Elliot Goldenthal) for the song "Burn It Blue" from Frida and an Emmy winner (with Emi Wada) for the costume design of Oedipus Rex.



The "Mr. Abbott" Award, presented by SDCF on behalf of directors and choreographers to one of their peers, is presented in recognition of extraordinary contributions to the field. Past recipients include Michael Bennett, Arvin Brown, Graciela Daniele, Gordon Davidson, Agnes de Mille, Bob Fosse, Garson Kanin, James Lapine, Kathleen & Rob Marshall, Lynne Meadow, Jerry Mitchell, Mike Nichols, Trevor Nunn, Jack O'Brien, Harold Prince, Lloyd Richards, Donald Saddler, Gene Saks, Susan Stroman, Daniel Sullivan, Tommy Tune, George C. Wolfe, Jerry Zaks, and last year's awardee, Kenny Leon.