The off-Broadway revival of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Jesus Hopped the A Train opened on October 23 at the Pershing Square Signature Center. See cast members Edi Gathegi, Ricardo Chavira, Stephanie DiMaggio, Sean Carvajal and Erick Betancourt, director Mark Brokaw and more celebrate the big night. Take a peek and then catch the play through November 12!