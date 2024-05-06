The Great Gatsby, The Notebook and Back to the Future Lead Nominations for Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada in "The Great Gatsby"; Jordan Tyson & John Cardoza in "The Notebook"; Roger Bart & Casey Likes in "Back to the Future" (Photos: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman; Julieta Cervantes; Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The fans have spoken! Broadway.com readers have selected the nominees for the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

Leading the way is the The Great Gatsby with 11 nominations, including for Favorite New Musical and multiple noms for Favorite New Song. The Notebook received nine noms, with several of its stars earning recognition for their performances and one of composer Ingrid Michaelson's tunes also making the short list for Favorite New Song. Back to the Future, one of the first musicals to open this season, joins The Great Gatsby and The Notebook at the top of the list with seven nominations, including a nod for its young star, Casey Likes.

Since performers are eligible in several categories, 20 of this season’s stars received multiple nominations: Josh Gad (Gutenberg! The Musical!) picked up four, in the categories of Favorite Performance of the Year (Musical), Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical, Favorite Funny Performance and Favorite Onstage Pair with co-star Andrew Rannells, who is also nominated in the funny category.

Find out who else you nominated in the complete list below. Then cast your vote. Polls close at 11:59pm ET on May 19. Winners will be announced on May 20.

Click here to vote for the winners of the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

FAVORITE NEW MUSICAL

Back to the Future

The Great Gatsby

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Water for Elephants

FAVORITE NEW PLAY

The Cottage

Grey House

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Stereophonic

FAVORITE MUSICAL REVIVAL

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll Along

Spamalot

The Wiz

FAVORITE PLAY REVIVAL

Appropriate

Doubt

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious

Uncle Vanya

FAVORITE LONG-RUNNING SHOW

Hamilton

Hadestown

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

SIX

Wicked

FAVORITE TOUR

Beetlejuice

Come From Away

Hadestown

Hamilton

Wicked

FAVORITE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR (MUSICAL)

Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Jeremy Jordan, The Great Gatsby

Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

FAVORITE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR (PLAY)

Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Jeremy Jordan, The Great Gatsby

Casey Likes, Back to the Future

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Isabelle McCalla, Water for Elephants

Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby

Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya

Danny DeVito, I Need That

Eric McCormack, The Cottage

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Laura Bell Bundy, The Cottage

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Laurie Metcalf, Grey House

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Eric Anderson, The Great Gatsby

Roger Bart, Back to the Future

Wayne Brady, The Wiz

John Cardoza, The Notebook

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen

Julie Benko, Harmony

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Samantha Pauly, The Great Gatsby

Joy Woods, The Notebook

FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Alex Brightman, The Shark Is Broken

Will Brill, Stereophonic

Colin Donnell, The Shark Is Broken

Alfred Molina, Uncle Vanya

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Sophia Anne Caruso, Grey House

Lilli Cooper, The Cottage

Lucy DeVito, I Need That

Elle Fanning, Appropriate

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

FAVORITE DIVA PERFORMANCE

Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen

Deborah Cox, The Wiz

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

FAVORITE FUNNY PERFORMANCE

Roger Bart, Back to the Future

Alex Brightman, The Shark is Broken

Danny DeVito, I Need That

Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Andrew Rannells, Gutenberg! The Musical!

FAVORITE ONSTAGE PAIR

Roger Bart and Casey Likes, Back to the Future

John Cardoza and Jordan Tyson, The Notebook

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby

FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (MALE)

John Cardoza, The Notebook

Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya

Hugh Coles, Back to the Future

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Grant Gustin, Water for Elephants

FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

Lucy DeVito, I Need That

Elle Fanning, Appropriate

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Jordan Tyson, The Notebook

FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (MALE)

Alex Brightman, Spamalot

Tituss Burgess, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Jordan Fisher, Hadestown

Joe Locke, Sweeney Todd

Aaron Tveit, Sweeney Todd

FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (FEMALE)

Ani DiFranco, Hadestown

Sutton Foster, Sweeney Todd

Mary Kate Morrissey, Wicked

Solea Pfeiffer, Hadestown

Lola Tung, Hadestown

FAVORITE NEW SONG

“21st Century,” Back to the Future

“Beautiful Little Fool,” The Great Gatsby

“Carry You Home,” The Notebook

“For Her,” The Great Gatsby

“My Green Light,” The Great Gatsby

Nominations by Production

The Great Gatsby - 11

The Notebook - 9

Back to the Future - 7

Gutenberg! The Musical! - 6

Hadestown - 6

Merrily We Roll Along - 6

Appropriate - 5

Mother Play - 5

The Cottage - 4

I Need That - 4

Mary Jane - 4

Uncle Vanya - 4

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club - 3

Purlie Victorious - 3

The Shark Is Broken - 3

Spamalot - 3

Sweeney Todd - 3

Water for Elephants - 3

Wicked - 3

The Wiz - 3

Grey House - 3

An Enemy of the People - 2

Hamilton - 2

Hell’s Kitchen - 2

Lempicka - 2

Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2

The Outsiders - 2

Stereophonic - 2

Beetlejuice - 1

Come From Away - 1

Days of Wine and Roses - 1

Doubt - 1

Harmony - 1

Six - 1

Suffs - 1