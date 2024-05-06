The Great Gatsby, The Notebook and Back to the Future Lead Nominations for Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

The fans have spoken! Broadway.com readers have selected the nominees for the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.
Leading the way is the The Great Gatsby with 11 nominations, including for Favorite New Musical and multiple noms for Favorite New Song. The Notebook received nine noms, with several of its stars earning recognition for their performances and one of composer Ingrid Michaelson's tunes also making the short list for Favorite New Song. Back to the Future, one of the first musicals to open this season, joins The Great Gatsby and The Notebook at the top of the list with seven nominations, including a nod for its young star, Casey Likes.
Since performers are eligible in several categories, 20 of this season’s stars received multiple nominations: Josh Gad (Gutenberg! The Musical!) picked up four, in the categories of Favorite Performance of the Year (Musical), Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical, Favorite Funny Performance and Favorite Onstage Pair with co-star Andrew Rannells, who is also nominated in the funny category.
Find out who else you nominated in the complete list below. Then cast your vote. Polls close at 11:59pm ET on May 19. Winners will be announced on May 20.
Click here to vote for the winners of the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.
FAVORITE NEW MUSICAL
Back to the Future
The Great Gatsby
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Water for Elephants
FAVORITE NEW PLAY
The Cottage
Grey House
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Stereophonic
FAVORITE MUSICAL REVIVAL
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Merrily We Roll Along
Spamalot
The Wiz
FAVORITE PLAY REVIVAL
Appropriate
Doubt
An Enemy of the People
Purlie Victorious
Uncle Vanya
FAVORITE LONG-RUNNING SHOW
Hamilton
Hadestown
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
SIX
Wicked
FAVORITE TOUR
Beetlejuice
Come From Away
Hadestown
Hamilton
Wicked
FAVORITE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR (MUSICAL)
Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical!
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Jeremy Jordan, The Great Gatsby
Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
FAVORITE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR (PLAY)
Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical!
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Jeremy Jordan, The Great Gatsby
Casey Likes, Back to the Future
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
Isabelle McCalla, Water for Elephants
Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby
Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya
Danny DeVito, I Need That
Eric McCormack, The Cottage
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Laura Bell Bundy, The Cottage
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Laurie Metcalf, Grey House
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Eric Anderson, The Great Gatsby
Roger Bart, Back to the Future
Wayne Brady, The Wiz
John Cardoza, The Notebook
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen
Julie Benko, Harmony
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Samantha Pauly, The Great Gatsby
Joy Woods, The Notebook
FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Alex Brightman, The Shark Is Broken
Will Brill, Stereophonic
Colin Donnell, The Shark Is Broken
Alfred Molina, Uncle Vanya
Jim Parsons, Mother Play
FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Sophia Anne Caruso, Grey House
Lilli Cooper, The Cottage
Lucy DeVito, I Need That
Elle Fanning, Appropriate
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
FAVORITE DIVA PERFORMANCE
Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen
Deborah Cox, The Wiz
Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
FAVORITE FUNNY PERFORMANCE
Roger Bart, Back to the Future
Alex Brightman, The Shark is Broken
Danny DeVito, I Need That
Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical!
Andrew Rannells, Gutenberg! The Musical!
FAVORITE ONSTAGE PAIR
Roger Bart and Casey Likes, Back to the Future
John Cardoza and Jordan Tyson, The Notebook
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, Gutenberg! The Musical!
Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby
FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (MALE)
John Cardoza, The Notebook
Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya
Hugh Coles, Back to the Future
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Grant Gustin, Water for Elephants
FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)
Lucy DeVito, I Need That
Elle Fanning, Appropriate
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Shaina Taub, Suffs
Jordan Tyson, The Notebook
FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (MALE)
Alex Brightman, Spamalot
Tituss Burgess, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Jordan Fisher, Hadestown
Joe Locke, Sweeney Todd
Aaron Tveit, Sweeney Todd
FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (FEMALE)
Ani DiFranco, Hadestown
Sutton Foster, Sweeney Todd
Mary Kate Morrissey, Wicked
Solea Pfeiffer, Hadestown
Lola Tung, Hadestown
FAVORITE NEW SONG
“21st Century,” Back to the Future
“Beautiful Little Fool,” The Great Gatsby
“Carry You Home,” The Notebook
“For Her,” The Great Gatsby
“My Green Light,” The Great Gatsby
Nominations by Production
The Great Gatsby - 11
The Notebook - 9
Back to the Future - 7
Gutenberg! The Musical! - 6
Hadestown - 6
Merrily We Roll Along - 6
Appropriate - 5
Mother Play - 5
The Cottage - 4
I Need That - 4
Mary Jane - 4
Uncle Vanya - 4
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club - 3
Purlie Victorious - 3
The Shark Is Broken - 3
Spamalot - 3
Sweeney Todd - 3
Water for Elephants - 3
Wicked - 3
The Wiz - 3
Grey House - 3
An Enemy of the People - 2
Hamilton - 2
Hell’s Kitchen - 2
Lempicka - 2
Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2
The Outsiders - 2
Stereophonic - 2
Beetlejuice - 1
Come From Away - 1
Days of Wine and Roses - 1
Doubt - 1
Harmony - 1
Six - 1
Suffs - 1
Performers with Multiple Nominations
Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical! - 4
Roger Bart, Back to the Future - 3
Alex Brightman, The Shark Is Broken/Spamalot - 3
John Cardoza, The Notebook - 3
Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya - 3
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along - 3
Jeremy Jordan, The Great Gatsby - 3
Rachel McAdams, The Notebook - 3
Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby - 3
Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen - 2
Danny DeVito, I Need That - 2
Lucy DeVito, I Need That - 2
Eden Espinosa, Lempicka - 2
Jessica Lange, Mother Play - 2
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious - 2
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate - 2
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook - 2
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along - 2
Andrew Rannells, Gutenberg! The Musical! - 2
Jordan Tyson, The Notebook - 2