Beyond Wonderful! Meet Wicked's Gravity-Defying Ensemble

Wicked celebrates 14 years on Broadway on October 30. The spellbinding blockbuster enchants audiences with its inventive story, soaring score, powerhouse performers, dazzling sets, swankified costumes and, of course, the ensemble's mesmerizing moves. Wayne Cilento's Tony-nominated choreography still wows those who pack the Gershwin Theatre every night. In addition to celebrating Wicked's birthday with leading ladies Jackie Burns and Amanda Jane Cooper, we had photographer Matthew Murphy capture ensemble members Teneise Ellis, Kelli Erdmann, Josh Daniel Green, Courtney Iventosch, Sterling Masters, Ray Matsamura and Jeremy Thompson on the move. Check out the gloriously gritty photos of these firecrackers dancing through life, and be sure to see them in action live!





Kelli Erdmann

Ray Matsamura and Courtney Iventosch

Teneise Ellis

Photos: Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow | Styling Assistant: Mallory Rinker | Hair & Makeup: Nicolette Gold and KeLeen Snowgren | Photography Assistants: Danni Siminerio and Evan Zimmerman