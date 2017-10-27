Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Ray Matsamura, Courtney Iventosch, Sterling Masters & Josh Daniel Green
(Photos: Matthew Murphy)
Beyond Wonderful! Meet Wicked's Gravity-Defying Ensemble
Features
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 27, 2017

Wicked celebrates 14 years on Broadway on October 30. The spellbinding blockbuster enchants audiences with its inventive story, soaring score, powerhouse performers, dazzling sets, swankified costumes and, of course, the ensemble's mesmerizing moves. Wayne Cilento's Tony-nominated choreography still wows those who pack the Gershwin Theatre every night. In addition to celebrating Wicked's birthday with leading ladies Jackie Burns and Amanda Jane Cooper, we had photographer Matthew Murphy capture ensemble members Teneise Ellis, Kelli Erdmann, Josh Daniel Green, Courtney Iventosch, Sterling Masters, Ray Matsamura and Jeremy Thompson on the move. Check out the gloriously gritty photos of these firecrackers dancing through life, and be sure to see them in action live!

View the Gallery Here


 

 

Kelli Erdmann

 

 

Ray Matsamura and Courtney Iventosch
Teneise Ellis

Photos: Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow | Styling Assistant: Mallory Rinker | Hair & Makeup: Nicolette Gold and KeLeen Snowgren | Photography Assistants: Danni Siminerio and Evan Zimmerman

Wicked

“The best musical of the decade.” - Entertainment Weekly
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Anastasia's Christy Altomare & Derek Klena Win Our Hearts in New Recording-Studio Video
  2. Chess Will Receive First Revival in London's West End
  3. Anna Baryshnikov on Not Being a Dancer and Finding Stillness in Broadway's Time and the Conways
  4. Celebrate Wicked's Anniversary by Ranking Your Favorite Songs
  5. Jersey Boys Off-Broadway Run Announces Complete Casting

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters