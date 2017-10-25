Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's 'Queen of Pop' Sings Out on The Wendy Williams Show

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has been delighting Broadway audiences since kicking off performances in March. Surrounding the musical's beloved title character is an array of teenage misfits including the ultra-hip Violet Beauregarde, whose bubblegum-chewing passion drives the showstopping number "Queen of Pop." The show's queen herself, Trista Dollison, visited The Wendy Williams Show on October 25 to show TV audiences just what to expect from the celebrated musical. Watch Dollison alongside Alan H. Green and gum-chomping divas Talya Groves, Monette McKay and Katie Webber deliver the delicious number below and make your way to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre to see them live.



