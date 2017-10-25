Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Watch Hailey Kilgore, Lea Salonga & the Cast of Broadway's Once on This Island Belt It Out in Rehearsal
In Rehearsal
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 25, 2017

Your first taste of Once on This Island's powerhouse performers is here!

Watch the Video

Once on This Island

Michael Arden directs the Broadway revival of Ahrens and Flaherty's musical.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. John Stamos Pops the Question in Romantic Disney Engagement
  2. Richard Thomas, Pamela Reed & Daisy Eagan Will Lead Tony-Winning The Humans Tour
  3. Robert Guillaume, First African-American Actor to Play The Phantom of the Opera, Dies at 89
  4. Broadway Grosses: The Play That Goes Wrong Goes Oh So Right at the Broadway Box Office
  5. Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. & Mark Ruffalo to Lead Our Town Benefit Reading

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters