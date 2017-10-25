Skip Navigation
Shows
Buzz
Video
Groups
Gift Cards
Cities
Search
Cancel
Browse
Shows
Read
Buzz
Watch
Video
Tickets for
Groups
Gift Cards
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Broadway BUZZ
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Watch Hailey Kilgore, Lea Salonga & the Cast of Broadway's
Once on This Island
Belt It Out in Rehearsal
In Rehearsal
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 25, 2017
Your first taste of
Once on This Island
's powerhouse performers is here!
Watch the Video
Once on This Island
Michael Arden directs the Broadway revival of Ahrens and Flaherty's musical.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments
Trending Now
John Stamos Pops the Question in Romantic Disney Engagement
Richard Thomas, Pamela Reed & Daisy Eagan Will Lead Tony-Winning
The Humans
Tour
Robert Guillaume, First African-American Actor to Play The Phantom of the Opera, Dies at 89
Broadway Grosses:
The Play That Goes Wrong
Goes Oh So Right at the Broadway Box Office
Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. & Mark Ruffalo to Lead
Our Town
Benefit Reading
Stay Connected
Get Broadway News
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Select your language
English
Toggle Dropdown
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
Popular Shows
Hamilton
Wicked
The Lion King
The Phantom of the Opera
Dear Evan Hansen
Aladdin
The Book of Mormon
School of Rock - The Musical
Cats
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
A Bronx Tale
Waitress
All Shows
Broadway Buzz
All Broadway Buzz
Features
Photos
Videos
What We Offer
Find a Show
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Newsletters
Home
Broadway Buzz
Find a Show
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Information
About Us
Privacy Policy
FAQ
Contact Us
Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit
More
Apps
Merch Store
Mobile Website
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM
1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters