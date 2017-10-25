Ana Gasteyer Joins Cast of A Christmas Story Live! on Fox

Ana Gasteyer has joined the starry cast of the upcoming live TV presentation of A Christmas Story! Gasteyer will play the role of Mrs. Schwartz, the mother of one of Ralphie’s friends, in the musical event set to air on December 17 at 7:00pm EST on Fox.



Gasteyer is no stranger to live TV musicals, having played Principal McGee in 2016's Grease Live! The SNL alum has been seen on Broadway in The Rocky Horror Show, Wicked, The Threepenny Opera and The Royal Family. Her other New York theater credits include A New Brain, The Vagina Monologues, Kimberly Akimbo and Roulette.



In addition to Gasteyer, the cast of A Christmas Story Live! will include the previously announced newcomer Andy Walken as Ralphie, Emmy nominee Maya Rudolph as Ralphie's mom, Tony winner Jane Krakowski as Miss Shields, Chris Diamantopoulos as Ralphie's dad and two-time Tony winner Matthew Broderick as the narrator.



A Christmas Story Live! is inspired by the holiday classic feature A Christmas Story and the Tony-nominated show A Christmas Story: The Musical. The TV adaptation will be filmed at the historic Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, CA.



Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary are penning the script for the adaptation that features the Tony-nommed score by Dear Evan Hansen songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul along with new songs penned by the pair. Scott Ellis will serve as the director for A Christmas Story Live! with Alex Rudzinski as the live television director.



Gear up for A Christmas Story Live! with the teaser below.



