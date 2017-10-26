Go-Go's Musical Head Over Heels Aiming for Broadway Run During 2018-2019 Season

Head Over Heels, a new musical featuring the hits of 1980s girl group the Go-Go's, looks likely for a 2018-2019 Broadway run, according to a recent Equity casting notice. Avenue Q Tony winner is writing the script for the musical with Tony winner Michael Mayer (The Terms of My Surrender) directing, Spencer Liff as choreographer and Tony winner Tom Kitt as music supervisor. Gwyneth Paltrow was reported to have signed on as producer of the musical in 2016; Rick Ferrari, Donovan Leitch and Christine Russell are listed as producers on the casting notice.



Inspired by Sir Philip Sidney’s 16th-century pastoral romance, Arcadia, the new musical is an Elizabethan love story turned on its head. There's a duke, a mysterious prophecy and two daughters: one mobbed by suitors, the other...not so much. All of this is set to the beat of 1980s pop icons the Go-Go’s. The tuner made its world premiere under the direction of Ed Sylvanus Iskandar in the summer of 2016 at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.



The show held a recent workshop that starred Broadway alums Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), Rachel York (Disaster!), Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen), Tom Alan Robbins (Newsies), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots), Alexandra Socha (Spring Awakening), Andrew Durand (War Horse), Lawrence Alexander (Follies), DeMarius R. Copes (Newsies), Yurel Echezarreta (Aladdin), Ari Groover (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Brandon Hudson (Hamilton), Nina Lafarga (On Your Feet!), Samantha Zack (Wicked), Jenny Laroche (Smash) and Shakina Nayfack.



Originally fronted by Belinda Carlisle, the Go-Go's were the first and only all-female band that both wrote their own songs and played their own instruments to top the Billboard album charts. Their hits include "Our Lips Are Sealed," "We Got the Beat," "Vacation" and of course, "Head Over Heels."