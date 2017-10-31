The Band's Visit Announces Cast Album Ahead of Broadway Opening

The Band's Visit will release a cast album! The news comes while the cast is warming up for their big Broadway opening on November 9 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. The recording will be released on Ghostlight Records later this year. Kurt Deutsch will serve as album executive producer; The Band's Visit's composer and lyricist David Yazbek as well as music supervisor Dean Sharenow will serve as producers.



The Band's Visit is based on Eran Kolirin’s 2007 film about an Egyptian police band that arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.



The cast includes Tony Shalhoub as Tewfiq alongside Katrina Lenk as Dina, with John Cariani, Ariel Stachel, George Abud, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Alok Tewari, Etai Benson and Adam Kantor.



The Band's Visit made its world premiere with off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company in 2016, taking home top honors at the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards and Obie Awards.