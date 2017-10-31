Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The company of Broadway's 'The Band's Visit'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
The Band's Visit Announces Cast Album Ahead of Broadway Opening
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 31, 2017

The Band's Visit will release a cast album! The news comes while the cast is warming up for their big Broadway opening on November 9 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. The recording will be released on Ghostlight Records later this year. Kurt Deutsch will serve as album executive producer; The Band's Visit's composer and lyricist David Yazbek as well as music supervisor Dean Sharenow will serve as producers.

The Band's Visit is based on Eran Kolirin’s 2007 film about an Egyptian police band that arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.

The cast includes Tony Shalhoub as Tewfiq alongside Katrina Lenk as Dina, with John Cariani, Ariel Stachel, George Abud, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Alok Tewari, Etai Benson and Adam Kantor.

The Band's Visit made its world premiere with off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company in 2016, taking home top honors at the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards and Obie Awards.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Beyond Wonderful! Meet Wicked's Gravity-Defying Ensemble
  2. Chess Will Receive First Revival in London's West End
  3. Anna Baryshnikov on Not Being a Dancer and Finding Stillness in Broadway's Time and the Conways
  4. Anastasia's Christy Altomare & Derek Klena Win Our Hearts in New Recording-Studio Video
  5. Jersey Boys Off-Broadway Run Announces Complete Casting

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical The Book of Mormon Cats A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters