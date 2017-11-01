Caissie Levy & Patti Murin on Why Their Frozen Sisterhood Is 'A Dream Come True'

We're counting down the days until the new stage adaptation of Frozen arrives at Broadway's St. James Theatre. Clearly we're not the only ones. The show's stars, Caissie Levy (who plays Elsa) and Patti Murin (who takes on the role of Anna) sat down recently to talk about their sisterhood both onstage and off. "These women save each other," says Levy. "They're each other's heroine." The actors have developed a natural rapport in building their characters' onstage relationship. As Murin says, "Working with Caissie is basically a dream come true." Give a watch to the talented duo below, and gear up to see Disney's magical tale on the Great White Way in just a few months.



