Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks & Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
From a Pineapple Under the Sea to the Palace Theatre, SpongeBob SquarePants Begins on Broadway
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 6, 2017

SpongeBob SquarePants, the highly anticipated new musical based on Nickelodeon's celebrated cartoon, begins performances at Broadway's Palace Theatre on November 6. Tina Landau directs and Tony winner Christopher Gattelli choreographs the show that officially opens on December 4.

In SpongeBob SquarePants, stakes are higher than ever as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts, lives hang in the balance and just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

With a book by Kyle Jarrow, SpongeBob SquarePants features original songs by Cyndi Lauper, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Yolanda Adams, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., with a song by the late David Bowie. Jonathan Coulton provides additional lyrics.

The cast of SpongeBob SquarePants is led by Ethan Slater in the title role, with Broadway.com vlogger Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Tony nominee Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs.

SpongeBob SquarePants features scenic and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Walter Trarbach and projection design by Peter Nigrini. Orchestrations, arrangements and music supervision are by Tom Kitt.

Get a sneak peek at SpongeBob SquarePants in the Broadway.com Show segment below.

SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob, Patrick and more hit the stage in this new musical based on the popular cartoon.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! Aaron Tveit & Karen Olivo Lead Moulin Rouge Developmental Lab
  2. Wicked's Ashley Parker Angel on Dancing Through His Career & More
  3. See Bette Midler & More Celebrate Halloween in Style
  4. Beyond Wonderful! Meet Wicked's Gravity-Defying Ensemble
  5. Anna Baryshnikov on Not Being a Dancer and Finding Stillness in Broadway's Time and the Conways

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical The Book of Mormon Cats A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters