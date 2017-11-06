From a Pineapple Under the Sea to the Palace Theatre, SpongeBob SquarePants Begins on Broadway

SpongeBob SquarePants, the highly anticipated new musical based on Nickelodeon's celebrated cartoon, begins performances at Broadway's Palace Theatre on November 6. Tina Landau directs and Tony winner Christopher Gattelli choreographs the show that officially opens on December 4.



In SpongeBob SquarePants, stakes are higher than ever as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts, lives hang in the balance and just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.



With a book by Kyle Jarrow, SpongeBob SquarePants features original songs by Cyndi Lauper, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Yolanda Adams, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., with a song by the late David Bowie. Jonathan Coulton provides additional lyrics.



The cast of SpongeBob SquarePants is led by Ethan Slater in the title role, with Broadway.com vlogger Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Tony nominee Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs.



SpongeBob SquarePants features scenic and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Walter Trarbach and projection design by Peter Nigrini. Orchestrations, arrangements and music supervision are by Tom Kitt.



Get a sneak peek at SpongeBob SquarePants in the Broadway.com Show segment below.



