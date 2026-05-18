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Broadway’s Brightest Stars Strike a Pose in Exclusive 2026 Drama League Awards Portraits

Broadway.com’s exclusive portrait studio captured theater favorites including Caissie Levy, Joshua Henry, John Lithgow and more at the starry 2026 Drama League Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom

Photo Feature
by Jonah de Forest, Jamie Kravitz and Sophia Rubino • May 18, 2026
Caissie Levy and Joshua Henry
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • The 2026 Drama League Awards were held May 15 at Ziegfeld Ballroom, honoring Broadway and off-Broadway productions including Liberation, Death of a Salesman, Ragtime and Mexodus
  • Broadway.com hosted an exclusive portrait studio at the ceremony, capturing theater stars and nominees in photo-ready looks
  • Featured guests included Caissie Levy, Joshua Henry, Nathan Lane, John Lithgow, Daniel Radcliffe, André De Shields, Luke Evans and more Broadway favorites

The 2026 Drama League Awards took place on May 15 at Ziegfeld Ballroom, with Broadway and off-Broadway productions Liberation, Death of a Salesman, Ragtime and Mexodus winning big at the ceremony. Broadway.com was on the scene with an exclusive portrait studio, where the stars in attendance served editorial glamour. Feast your eyes on hotshots of theater stalwarts including Caissie Levy, Joshua Henry, Nathan LaneKelli O’Hara, Stephanie Hsu, André De Shields, Luke Evans, Lea Michele and many more in the highlights and full gallery below!

Make them hear you! Joshua Henry is the 2026 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award winner for his powerhouse turn as Coalhouse Walker in Ragtime. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Queen Lear! Lincoln Center Theater's Artistic Director, Lear deBesonnet, scores the 2026 Drama League Award for Outstanding Direction of a Musical for Ragtime. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Liberation director Whitney White and playwright Bess Wohl look regal at the 2026 Drama League Awards, where their collaboration won Outstanding Production of a Play. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, co-creators and stars of Mexodus, celebrate the show's win for Outstanding Production of a Musical. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Lovely in lace, Lea Michele earns her first Drama League nomination for her role as Florence Vassy in Chess. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

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