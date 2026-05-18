Broadway’s Brightest Stars Strike a Pose in Exclusive 2026 Drama League Awards Portraits

Caissie Levy and Joshua Henry
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
The 2026 Drama League Awards took place on May 15 at Ziegfeld Ballroom, with Broadway and off-Broadway productions Liberation, Death of a Salesman, Ragtime and Mexodus winning big at the ceremony. Broadway.com was on the scene with an exclusive portrait studio, where the stars in attendance served editorial glamour. Feast your eyes on hotshots of theater stalwarts including Caissie Levy, Joshua Henry, Nathan Lane, Kelli O’Hara, Stephanie Hsu, André De Shields, Luke Evans, Lea Michele and many more in the highlights and full gallery below!