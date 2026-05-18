Broadway’s Brightest Stars Strike a Pose in Exclusive 2026 Drama League Awards Portraits Broadway.com’s exclusive portrait studio captured theater favorites including Caissie Levy, Joshua Henry, John Lithgow and more at the starry 2026 Drama League Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom

Photo Feature by Jonah de Forest, Jamie Kravitz and Sophia Rubino • May 18, 2026 tooltip facebook X