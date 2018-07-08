SpongeBob SquarePants Will End Its Broadway Run

SpongeBob SquarePants, the cheered new musical based on Nickelodeon's celebrated cartoon, will play its final performance at Broadway's Palace Theatre on September 16. Tina Landau directs and Christopher Gattelli choreographs the show which began previews on November 6, 2017 and officially opened on December 4. By closing, SpongeBob SquarePants will have played 29 previews and 327 regular performances. A North American tour will begin in the fall of 2019.



In SpongeBob SquarePants, stakes are higher than ever as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts, lives hang in the balance and just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.



With a book by Kyle Jarrow, SpongeBob SquarePants features original songs by Cyndi Lauper, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Yolanda Adams, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., with a song by the late David Bowie. Jonathan Coulton provides additional lyrics.



The cast of SpongeBob SquarePants is led by 2018 Tony nominee Ethan Slater in the title role, with Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, 2018 Tony nominee Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs.



SpongeBob SquarePants features scenic and costume design by 2018 Tony winner David Zinn, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Walter Trarbach and projection design by Peter Nigrini. Orchestrations, arrangements and music supervision are by Tom Kitt.



