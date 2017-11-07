See Photos of Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans & More Stars at the Our Town Benefit Reading at Atlanta's Fox Theatre

Avengers, assemble! The John Gore Organization and Scarlett Johansson presented a special benefit reading of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town at Atlanta’s iconic Fox Theatre on November 6, and Broadway.com was in on the action to capture the star-studded do-gooders that performed. The reading featured Tony winner Johansson along with her Avengers co-stars Oscar nominee Robert Downey Jr., upcoming Lobby Hero star Chris Evans, Tony nominee Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Maximiliano Hernández. All proceeds for the one-night only event, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon and organized by Johansson, will be donated to support the relief efforts in the wake of the devastation left by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. As reported, the performance raised $500,000 to benefit the Hurricane Maria community relief and recovery fund. Peek the pics here!