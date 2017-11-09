A Clockwork Orange Announces Final Off-Broadway Performance

The stage adaptation of Anthony Burgess' A Clockwork Orange will play its final performance at New World Stages on December 2. Alexandra Spencer-Jones directs the play which began previews on September 2 and opened on September 25. By closing, A Clockwork Orange will have played 107 performances.



A Clockwork Orange lures audiences into a glass-edged, testosterone-filled underworld of a dystopian future. The explosive story of Alex De-Large and his rebellious gang of Droogs is a groundbreaking classic of orgiastic ultra-violence and sexuality.



The cast of A Clockwork Orange is led by Jonno Davies as Alex De-Large. He is joined by Jimmy Brooks as F-Me Pumps/Governor, Matt Doyle as Georgie, Sean Patrick Higgins as Dim, Brian Lee Huynh as Frank Alexander/Dr. Brodsky, Misha Osherovich as Pete, Ashley Robinson as Minster/Old Woman, Timothy Sekk as Chaplain/Deltoid and Aleksander Varadian as Marty/Warder.



A Clockwork Orange features lighting design by James Baggaley, sound design by Emma Wilk, and original music by Glenn Gregory and Berenice Scott. Jennifer A. Jacob is the costume consultant.



