The cast of "A Clockwork Orange"
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)
A Clockwork Orange Announces Final Off-Broadway Performance
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 9, 2017

The stage adaptation of Anthony Burgess' A Clockwork Orange will play its final performance at New World Stages on December 2. Alexandra Spencer-Jones directs the play which began previews on September 2 and opened on September 25. By closing, A Clockwork Orange will have played 107 performances.

A Clockwork Orange lures audiences into a glass-edged, testosterone-filled underworld of a dystopian future. The explosive story of Alex De-Large and his rebellious gang of Droogs is a groundbreaking classic of orgiastic ultra-violence and sexuality.

The cast of A Clockwork Orange is led by Jonno Davies as Alex De-Large. He is joined by Jimmy Brooks as F-Me Pumps/Governor, Matt Doyle as Georgie, Sean Patrick Higgins as Dim, Brian Lee Huynh as Frank Alexander/Dr. Brodsky, Misha Osherovich as Pete, Ashley Robinson as Minster/Old Woman, Timothy Sekk as Chaplain/Deltoid and Aleksander Varadian as Marty/Warder.

A Clockwork Orange features lighting design by James Baggaley, sound design by Emma Wilk, and original music by Glenn Gregory and Berenice Scott. Jennifer A. Jacob is the costume consultant.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

Get a peek at A Clockwork Orange in the Broadway.com Show segment below.

A Clockwork Orange

Alexandra Spencer-Jones’s electrifying London stage adaptation of the classic novel and film.
