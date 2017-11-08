Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Bee Gees Stage Musical in Development by Universal Theatrical Group
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 8, 2017
The Bee Gees: Maurice, Robin & Barry Gibb
(Photo: Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images)

A biographical stage musical based on pop music group The Bee Gees is in the works by Universal Pictures' live theater division, Universal Theatrical Group. Grammy-winning hitmakers The Bee Gees, which consisted of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, drew acclaim and a massive fan base throughout the 1960s and '70s.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for our family," said Barry Gibb, who will serve as an executive producer on the project. "It's another adventure for us and a chance to throw the spotlight on all my brothers and finally the real story of us will be told."

The Bee Gees saw global success with iconic hits such as "How Can You Mend a Broken Heart," "Too Much Heaven," "Nights on Broadway" and "Stayin' Alive." Among the group's achievements are five competitive Grammy Award wins as well as the Grammys' special Legend Award, Hall of Fame Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Bee Gees project joins a lineup of upcoming bio-shows based off of popular recording artists and groups, including musicals based on The TemptationsCher, Tina Turner and Donna Summer. The Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, which follows hit music group The Four Seasons, returns to New York for an open run at off-Broadway's New World Stages this month.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Kelli O'Hara Will Lead Kiss Me, Kate on Broadway in 2019
  2. The John Gore Organization & Scarlett Johansson's Starry Our Town Benefit Raises $500,000
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Into the Woods Characters
  4. Bow Down! Meet the Immortal Gods of Broadway's Once on This Island
  5. Miss Saigon's Eva Noblezada Ties the Knot with Leo Roberts

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Cats A Bronx Tale Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters