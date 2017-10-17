Adrienne Warren to Lead World Premiere of Tina Turner Bio-Musical in London

What's love got to do with it? Well, we love this Tony nominee! The multi-talented Adrienne Warren will star as music icon Tina Turner in the world premiere of Tina: The Musical in London's West End. Featuring a book by Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, direction by Phyllida Lloyd and choreography by Anthony Van Laast, the previously announced bio-musical will begin performances on March 21, 2018 with an opening set for April 21 at the Aldwych Theatre.



Adrienne Warren said, "Growing up watching Tina, I knew how to shake my hips before I could tie my shoes! I am so grateful to our creative team and producers for entrusting me with this responsibility. I say responsibility because I am a Tina Turner fan first. I am elated, honored and humbled. Meeting and working with Tina is and will always be one of the great moments of my life. Can't wait to see you in London!"



Tina Turner said, "From the moment I met her at our last workshop I saw [Adrienne's] exceptional talent. Playing this role will require immense physical and emotional commitment and bravery too. We are thrilled to have found Adrienne, and I very much look forward to spending more time together and developing a special friendship I know will grow even stronger as we prepare the production for the Aldwych Theatre. We can’t wait to welcome her to the show.”



Tina: The Musical will follow the star from her humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global queen of rock 'n' roll. The show is expected to feature Turner's hit songs including "What's Love Got to Do with It?," "The Best" and "Proud Mary."



Adrienne Warren earned a Tony nomination for her performance in Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed and has also been seen on Broadway in Bring It On: The Musical. Her other theater credits include Dreamgirls at the Apollo Theatre and The Wiz at City Center Encores! Tina: The Musical will mark Warren's West End debut.



With a career that has spanned more than half a century, legendary rock performer Tina Turner is one of the world's best-selling artists of all time. She first rose to fame in the 1960s partnering with her then-husband Ike Turner, achieving great acclaim for their live performances and catalogue of hits. Later, Turner enjoyed an international solo career with her 1984 album Private Dancer, earning widespread recognition and numerous awards, including three Grammys. She went on to deliver more chart-topping albums and hits, receiving a further eight Grammy Awards. The revered singer was introduced into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.