The big-screen arrival of the P.T. Barnum bio-musical The Greatest Showman is just five weeks away. Twentieth Century Fox has just released a new trailer for the film, showcasing Tony winner Hugh Jackman as the title character himself. Watch Jackman below, alongside Waitress alum Keala Settle and screen fave Zac Efron singing original tunes by Dear Evan Hansen composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and gear up for the December 20 release.