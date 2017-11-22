Stage & Screen Star David Cassidy Dead at Age 67

Broadway alum and The Partridge Family star David Cassidy died on November 21 at age 67 as a result of liver failure, according to The New York Times. Known for playing Keith Partridge on The Partridge Family, Cassidy rose to stardom as a teen and went on to be a major showman of both the stage and screen.



Cassidy's Broadway credits include Blood Brothers, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and The Fig Leaves Are Falling. He garnered an Emmy Award nomination in 1978 for an appearance on Police Story. His numerous screen credits include Ironside, Bonanza, Malcolm in the Middle and many more. Cassidy also had a successful music career; his debut solo album Cherish peaked at nine on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1971.



Born on April 12, 1950, in New York City to the actors Jack Cassidy and Evelyn Ward, Cassidy is survived by his son, Beau, his daughter, Katie, his stepmother Shirley Jones, and three half-brothers: Shaun, Patrick and Ryan.