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2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards Winners: Lea Michele, Daniel Radcliffe & Sam Tutty Lead

The fan-voted awards honor Broadway’s biggest stars and shows, with Chess leading the pack and Lea Michele taking top performance honors

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 12, 2026
Lea Michele, Daniel Radcliffe and Sam Tutty
(Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards winners announced with Chess leading all shows with four wins and Lea Michele becoming the most-awarded performer
  • The Lost Boys wins Favorite New Musical, Dog Day Afternoon takes Favorite New Play and Death of a Salesman dominates play categories with multiple acting honors
  • Major acting winners include Lea Michele for Chess, Daniel Radcliffe for Every Brilliant Thing and Sam Tutty for Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), while Hadestown also earns multiple awards including Favorite Long-Running Show

It's time to celebrate the winners of the 26th annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards! As the only major theatrical awards where the nominating jury and voting committee is made up entirely of Broadway fans like you, Broadway.com readers decided on the shows and performers taking home BACAs in 2026.

The star-studded revival of the Cold War-era musical Chess is the most awarded show with four wins, including Favorite Musical Revival and three performance awards highlighting Lea Michele’s return to Broadway, making her the most awarded performer. The ‘80s vampire musical The Lost Boys was awarded Favorite New Musical, with Shoshana Bean winning Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Lucy Emerson. Dog Day Afternoon was selected as Favorite New Play, while Death of a Salesman took home Favorite Play Revival and Favorite Featured Actor and Actress in a Play for Christopher Abbott and Laurie Metcalf, respectively.

See the full list of 2026 BACA winners below:

Favorite New Musical
The Lost Boys

Favorite New Play
Dog Day Afternoon

Favorite Musical Revival
Chess

Favorite Play Revival
Death of a Salesman

Favorite Long-Running Show
Hadestown

Favorite Tour
Hadestown

Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical
Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical
Lea Michele, Chess

Favorite Leading Actor in a Play
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Favorite Leading Actress in a Play
Ayo Edebiri, Proof

Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical
Jim Parsons, Titanique

Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Favorite Featured Actor in a Play
Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman

Favorite Featured Actress in a Play
Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman

Favorite Diva Performance
Lea Michele, Chess

Favorite Funny Performance
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Favorite Onstage Pair
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Favorite Breakthrough (Male)
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show

Favorite Breakthrough (Female)
Juliette Lewis, The Rocky Horror Show

Favorite Replacement (Male)
Jack Wolfe, Hadestown

Favorite Replacement (Female)
Whitney Leavitt, Chicago

Favorite Original Song
“New York” - Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Performance of the Year (Musical)
Lea Michele, Chess

Performance of the Year (Play)
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Wins By Show:
Chess - 4
Death of a Salesman - 3
Hadestown - 3
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) - 3
Every Brilliant Thing - 2
The Lost Boys - 2
The Rocky Horror Show - 2
Chicago - 1
Dog Day Afternoon - 1
Proof - 1
Ragtime - 1
Titanique - 1

Performers With Multiple Wins:
Lea Michele, Chess - 3
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing - 2
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) - 2

Related Shows

Chicago

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Ragtime

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The Lost Boys, A New Musical

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The Rocky Horror Show

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Dog Day Afternoon

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Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

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Proof

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Every Brilliant Thing

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Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

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Star Files

Christopher Abbott

Shoshana Bean

Ayo Edebiri

Luke Evans

Joshua Henry

Whitney Leavitt

Juliette Lewis

Laurie Metcalf

Lea Michele

Jim Parsons

Christiani Pitts

Daniel Radcliffe

Jack Wolfe
View All (13)

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