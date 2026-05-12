2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards Winners: Lea Michele, Daniel Radcliffe & Sam Tutty Lead

Lea Michele, Daniel Radcliffe and Sam Tutty (Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

It's time to celebrate the winners of the 26th annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards! As the only major theatrical awards where the nominating jury and voting committee is made up entirely of Broadway fans like you, Broadway.com readers decided on the shows and performers taking home BACAs in 2026.

The star-studded revival of the Cold War-era musical Chess is the most awarded show with four wins, including Favorite Musical Revival and three performance awards highlighting Lea Michele’s return to Broadway, making her the most awarded performer. The ‘80s vampire musical The Lost Boys was awarded Favorite New Musical, with Shoshana Bean winning Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Lucy Emerson. Dog Day Afternoon was selected as Favorite New Play, while Death of a Salesman took home Favorite Play Revival and Favorite Featured Actor and Actress in a Play for Christopher Abbott and Laurie Metcalf, respectively.

See the full list of 2026 BACA winners below:

Favorite New Musical

The Lost Boys

Favorite New Play

Dog Day Afternoon

Favorite Musical Revival

Chess

Favorite Play Revival

Death of a Salesman

Favorite Long-Running Show

Hadestown

Favorite Tour

Hadestown

Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical

Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical

Lea Michele, Chess

Favorite Leading Actor in a Play

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Favorite Leading Actress in a Play

Ayo Edebiri, Proof

Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical

Jim Parsons, Titanique

Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Favorite Featured Actor in a Play

Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman

Favorite Featured Actress in a Play

Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman

Favorite Diva Performance

Lea Michele, Chess

Favorite Funny Performance

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Favorite Onstage Pair

Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Favorite Breakthrough (Male)

Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show

Favorite Breakthrough (Female)

Juliette Lewis, The Rocky Horror Show

Favorite Replacement (Male)

Jack Wolfe, Hadestown

Favorite Replacement (Female)

Whitney Leavitt, Chicago

Favorite Original Song

“New York” - Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Performance of the Year (Musical)

Lea Michele, Chess

Performance of the Year (Play)

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Wins By Show:

Chess - 4

Death of a Salesman - 3

Hadestown - 3

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) - 3

Every Brilliant Thing - 2

The Lost Boys - 2

The Rocky Horror Show - 2

Chicago - 1

Dog Day Afternoon - 1

Proof - 1

Ragtime - 1

Titanique - 1

Performers With Multiple Wins:

Lea Michele, Chess - 3

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing - 2

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) - 2