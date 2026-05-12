2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards Winners: Lea Michele, Daniel Radcliffe & Sam Tutty Lead

It's time to celebrate the winners of the 26th annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards! As the only major theatrical awards where the nominating jury and voting committee is made up entirely of Broadway fans like you, Broadway.com readers decided on the shows and performers taking home BACAs in 2026.
The star-studded revival of the Cold War-era musical Chess is the most awarded show with four wins, including Favorite Musical Revival and three performance awards highlighting Lea Michele’s return to Broadway, making her the most awarded performer. The ‘80s vampire musical The Lost Boys was awarded Favorite New Musical, with Shoshana Bean winning Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Lucy Emerson. Dog Day Afternoon was selected as Favorite New Play, while Death of a Salesman took home Favorite Play Revival and Favorite Featured Actor and Actress in a Play for Christopher Abbott and Laurie Metcalf, respectively.
See the full list of 2026 BACA winners below:
Favorite New Musical
The Lost Boys
Favorite New Play
Dog Day Afternoon
Favorite Musical Revival
Chess
Favorite Play Revival
Death of a Salesman
Favorite Long-Running Show
Hadestown
Favorite Tour
Hadestown
Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical
Lea Michele, Chess
Favorite Leading Actor in a Play
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Favorite Leading Actress in a Play
Ayo Edebiri, Proof
Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical
Jim Parsons, Titanique
Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys
Favorite Featured Actor in a Play
Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman
Favorite Featured Actress in a Play
Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman
Favorite Diva Performance
Lea Michele, Chess
Favorite Funny Performance
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Favorite Onstage Pair
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Favorite Breakthrough (Male)
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
Favorite Breakthrough (Female)
Juliette Lewis, The Rocky Horror Show
Favorite Replacement (Male)
Jack Wolfe, Hadestown
Favorite Replacement (Female)
Whitney Leavitt, Chicago
Favorite Original Song
“New York” - Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Performance of the Year (Musical)
Lea Michele, Chess
Performance of the Year (Play)
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Wins By Show:
Chess - 4
Death of a Salesman - 3
Hadestown - 3
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) - 3
Every Brilliant Thing - 2
The Lost Boys - 2
The Rocky Horror Show - 2
Chicago - 1
Dog Day Afternoon - 1
Proof - 1
Ragtime - 1
Titanique - 1
Performers With Multiple Wins:
Lea Michele, Chess - 3
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing - 2
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) - 2