Annaleigh Ashford's Suave Rendition of Wicked's 'Wonderful' Lives Up to Its Name

Among beloved Broadway star Annaleigh Ashford's many achievements is a long-running stint as Glinda in the hit musical Wicked. Ashford's daffy turn in the role is just one among a bouquet of performances that have filled audiences with giddy joy. The Tony winner fulfilled the wish of taking on another Wicked role in the latest from the show's #OutOfOz series. Ashford sings the lighthearted "Wonderful"—typically sung by The Wizard—in a suave take that will no doubt earn the approval of Wizards past.



