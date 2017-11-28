Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Annaleigh Ashford's Suave Rendition of Wicked's 'Wonderful' Lives Up to Its Name
Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 28, 2017

Among beloved Broadway star Annaleigh Ashford's many achievements is a long-running stint as Glinda in the hit musical Wicked. Ashford's daffy turn in the role is just one among a bouquet of performances that have filled audiences with giddy joy. The Tony winner fulfilled the wish of taking on another Wicked role in the latest from the show's #OutOfOz series. Ashford sings the lighthearted "Wonderful"—typically sung by The Wizard—in a suave take that will no doubt earn the approval of Wizards past.

Wicked

“The best musical of the decade.” - Entertainment Weekly
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Broadway Grosses: Dear Evan Hansen Breaks House Record in Noah Galvin's First Week
  2. Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen & Hello, Dolly! Cast Albums Earn Grammy Noms
  3. See Amy Schumer Shake Things Up on Broadway with This First Look at Meteor Shower
  4. Springsteen on Broadway Receives Second Extension
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Ultimate Broadway Gifts

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Cats Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters