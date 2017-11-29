Broadway BUZZ

Dig in to the Juicy Political Scandal of The Parisian Woman, Starring Uma Thurman
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 29, 2017

Show clips of Broadway's The Parisian Woman, starring Uma Thurman.

The Parisian Woman

Uma Thurman makes her Broadway debut in Beau Willimon's power play.
