Cindy Lou Who Gets Real! See Lesli Margherita Hit the Red Carpet on Opening Night of Who's Holiday

Queen Lesli Margherita is always hilarious. Imagine her playing a washed-up Cindy Lou Who, boozing and spinning yarns about meeting the Grinch about 40 years ago. Now that's a Christmas comedy we're into. Luckily, audiences can experience this live at the Westside Theatre. Who's Holiday, Matthew Lombardo's off-Broadway play that parodies the Dr. Seuss holiday classic, opened on November 28. Margherita, Lombardo and director Carl Andress stepped out to celebrate the big night, as did Queen Lesli's Skivvies pal Nick Adams. Peek the pics, and then catch Margherita as Cindy Lou Who telling it like it is through December 31!

Director Carl Andress and scribe Matthew Lombardo are all smiles for their off-Broadway opening.