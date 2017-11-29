Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Cindy Lou Who Gets Real! See Lesli Margherita Hit the Red Carpet on Opening Night of Who's Holiday
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 29, 2017
Lesli Margherita
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Queen Lesli Margherita is always hilarious. Imagine her playing a washed-up Cindy Lou Who, boozing and spinning yarns about meeting the Grinch about 40 years ago. Now that's a Christmas comedy we're into. Luckily, audiences can experience this live at the Westside Theatre. Who's Holiday, Matthew Lombardo's off-Broadway play that parodies the Dr. Seuss holiday classic, opened on November 28. Margherita, Lombardo and director Carl Andress stepped out to celebrate the big night, as did Queen Lesli's Skivvies pal Nick Adams. Peek the pics, and then catch Margherita as Cindy Lou Who telling it like it is through December 31!

Director Carl Andress and scribe Matthew Lombardo are all smiles for their off-Broadway opening.
Look who's clothed in winter wear! Lesli Margherita and Nick Adams celebrate her off-Broadway opening.

Who's Holiday

Celebrate the holiday season with this <i>Grinch Who Stole Christmas</i> parody!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Sara Bareilles Will Return to Her Broadway Musical Waitress; Jason Mraz Extends Run
  2. Bette Midler's Final Hello, Dolly! Performance Will Benefit the Actors Fund; Show to Take Weeklong Hiatus
  3. See Amy Schumer Shake Things Up on Broadway with This First Look at Meteor Shower
  4. M. Butterfly Revival Will Fold Its Wings on Broadway
  5. Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen & Hello, Dolly! Cast Albums Earn Grammy Noms

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Cats Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters