Hot Mess, Starring Lucy DeVito & Max Crumm, Sets Off-Broadway Closing Date

Dan Rothenberg and Colleen Crabtree's romantic comedy Hot Mess will play its final performance at The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center on December 17. Lucy DeVito, Max Crumm and Paul Molnar star in the new work which began previews on November 7 and opened on November 16. At the time of closing, Hot Mess will have played 9 previews and 36 performances.



Hot Mess features DeVito and Crumm as soulmates Elanor and Max. They have revealed every crazy and embarrassing quirk to each other, which has only brought them closer. However, there is one issue that Max is holding onto: Elanor has discussed her ex-boyfriends with Max, but Max hasn't quite mentioned his.



Jonathan Silverstein directs the show that features scenic design by Tobin Ost, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley, lighting design by Matthew Richards and sound design by Bart Fasbender.