Red Roses, Green Gold Extends Off-Broadway
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 7, 2017
The off-Broadway company of "Red Roses, Green Gold"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Red Roses, Green Gold is extending its run at off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre through March 18, 2018. The psychedelic musical, which features the songs of the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter, had already been extended through January 7, 2018.

Directed and choreographed by Rachel Klein, with a book by Michael Norman Mann, Red Roses, Green Gold features additional music and lyrics by Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, Bob Weir, and Bill Kreutzmann, with musical supervision and arrangements by Jeff Chimenti. The production began previews on October 11 and opened on October 29.

Set in 1920s Cumberland, the musical tells the fantastical and comical tale of Jackson Jones and his family of swindlers as they gamble their way to love and riches. The cast features Brian Russell Carey, Maggie Hollinbeck, David Park, Michael McCoy Reilly, Natalie Storrs, Debbie Christine Tjong, Michael Viruet and Scott Wakefield.

Red Roses, Green Gold

An original tale spun from the songs of Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter.
