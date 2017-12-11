The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway Shows of 2017

Welcome to a new week, Broadway fans! It's almost time for holiday party hangover cures, present-wrapping and ball-dropping to ring in 2018. With the end of the year fast-approaching, we are looking back at the best 2017 had to offer. In addition to asking you to vote for the 2017 Star of the Year, we were wondering which Broadway production was your favorite. Musicals ruled this year's list. Number one may not have won the "Tonty" for Best Musical, but it's got your vote. Got the hint? Great! Take a look at which ones made the cut in your top 10!



10. SpongeBob SquarePants







9. Amélie







8. Hello, Dolly!







7. Groundhog Day







6. Sunday in the Park with George







5. Miss Saigon







4. Once On This Island







3. Bandstand







2. Anastasia







1. Come From Away



