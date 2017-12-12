Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Experience the World of Lucy Kirkwood's Powerful Play The Children
Show Clips
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 12, 2017

Show clips from Lucy Kirkwood's The Children.

Watch the Video

The Children

Manhattan Theatre Club presents Lucy Kirkwood's drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway Shows of 2017
  2. Who Will Be the 2017 Broadway.com Star of the Year? Vote Now!
  3. Temptations Musical Ain't Too Proud to Play Pre-Broadway Run in D.C.
  4. Corey Cott & Ana Villafane to Lead Starry West Side Story Concert at the Kennedy Center
  5. M. Butterfly Will Close Earlier Than Planned on Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin A Bronx Tale The Book of Mormon Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters