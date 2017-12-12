Skip Navigation
Shows
Buzz
Video
Groups
Gift Cards
Tickets by Date
Search
Cancel
Home
Shows
Buzz
Video
Tickets by Date
Groups
Gift Certificates
Apps
Broadway BUZZ
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Experience the World of Lucy Kirkwood's Powerful Play
The Children
Show Clips
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 12, 2017
Show clips from Lucy Kirkwood's
The Children
.
Watch the Video
The Children
Manhattan Theatre Club presents Lucy Kirkwood's drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments
Trending Now
The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway Shows of 2017
Who Will Be the 2017 Broadway.com Star of the Year? Vote Now!
Temptations Musical
Ain't Too Proud
to Play Pre-Broadway Run in D.C.
Corey Cott & Ana Villafane to Lead Starry
West Side Story
Concert at the Kennedy Center
M. Butterfly
Will Close Earlier Than Planned on Broadway
Stay Connected
Get Broadway News
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Select your language
English
Toggle Dropdown
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
Popular Shows
Hamilton
The Lion King
Wicked
The Phantom of the Opera
Dear Evan Hansen
Aladdin
A Bronx Tale
The Book of Mormon
Anastasia
School of Rock - The Musical
Waitress
Chicago
All Shows
Broadway Buzz
All Broadway Buzz
Features
Photos
Videos
What We Offer
Find a Show
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Newsletters
Home
Broadway Buzz
Find a Show
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Information
About Us
Privacy Policy
FAQ
Contact Us
Website Terms and Conditions
Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit
More
Apps
Merch Store
Mobile Website
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM
1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters