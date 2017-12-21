Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Watch Meryl Streep, Cher & More in the First Trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 21, 2017

You better bet we are the “Dancing Queen” after seeing the first trailer for the movie sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The film that gives us an early look at lively matriarch Donna (Meryl Streep) has us counting down the days for its July 20, 2018 release. Featuring Beautiful: The Carole King Musical alum Jessica Keenan Wynn as Young Donna and Oscar-winning icon Cher (of Broadway's upcoming The Cher Show) as Donna's mom, this movie has everything we need. Watch below and gear up to sing along in cinemas this coming summer.

Meryl Streep
(Photo: Universal Pictures)
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. 2017 Wrap-Up: Broadway.com Picks the Best Shows of the Year
  2. Lea Salonga on Returning to Broadway in Once On This Island & More
  3. 2017 Wrap-Up: Broadway.com Picks the Top Debuts of the Year
  4. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Will Arrive on Broadway
  5. 2017 Wrap-Up: Broadway.com Picks the Best Performances of the Year

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen A Bronx Tale Aladdin The Book of Mormon Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters