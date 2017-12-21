Watch Meryl Streep, Cher & More in the First Trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

You better bet we are the “Dancing Queen” after seeing the first trailer for the movie sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The film that gives us an early look at lively matriarch Donna (Meryl Streep) has us counting down the days for its July 20, 2018 release. Featuring Beautiful: The Carole King Musical alum Jessica Keenan Wynn as Young Donna and Oscar-winning icon Cher (of Broadway's upcoming The Cher Show) as Donna's mom, this movie has everything we need. Watch below and gear up to sing along in cinemas this coming summer.



