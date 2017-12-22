Broadway BUZZ

Jeff Still, William Petersen & Kevin Anderson in "The Minutes" at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
(Photo: Michael Brosilow)
Exclusive! Tracy Letts' The Minutes Postpones Broadway Premiere
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 22, 2017

Will Pulitzer and Tony winner Tracy Letts' highly anticipated new play The Minutes arrive on the Great White Way as planned? Right now that appears to be up in the air. Broadway.com has learned exclusively that the previously announced Broadway transfer of the play is being pushed back, with a revised schedule not yet known. The new work, which is currently making its world premiere at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company (for a run through January 7, 2018), had been slated to begin Broadway performances on February 6 with an opening of March 8 at a venue to be announced.

"The dates that were announced earlier this year have changed," a Steppenwolf press representative told Broadway.com, elaborating that a new timeline for the production will be confirmed at a later date.

Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, who collaborated with Letts on Broadway hit August: Osage County, is at the helm of The Minutes. The comedy centers on a town council meeting that uncovers the truth behind the town's history.

The Steppenwolf production of The Minutes features a cast including William Petersen, Sally Murphy, Kevin Anderson, James Vincent Meredith, Francis Guinan, Jeff Still and Ian Barford. Broadway casting will be announced at a later date.

