Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Let's Get Razzle Dazzled! Broadway Balances America Goes Behind the Scenes with Chicago The Musical
Watch It
by Ryan Gilbert • Jan 3, 2018
'Chicago'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Come on, babe, why don't we paint the town? And all that jazz! Broadway Balances America, the special five-part series airing on The Balancing Act on Lifetime Television, continued its fourth season on January 3 with a special look at the Tony Award-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's Chicago. Celebrating 20 years of razzle dazzle, the Broadway landmark continues to wow audiences. Correspondent Amber Milt tags along with the creative team, talks with former leading ladies and has a cameo in the show. Click play!

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Bernadette Peters in Hello, Dolly! & More Staff Picks for January
  2. Watch the Cast of SpongeBob SquarePants Ring in the New Year with a 'Bikini Bottom Day'
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Shows You Can't Wait to See in 2018
  4. Lea Salonga on Returning to Broadway in Once On This Island & More
  5. 2017 Wrap-Up: Broadway.com Picks the Best Shows of the Year

Tags

Broadway Balances America

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Lion King Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Chicago A Bronx Tale Kinky Boots Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters