Tony Yazbeck & More to Lead John Kander & David Thompson's New Musical The Beast in the Jungle
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 15, 2018
Tony Yazbeck
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tony nominees Tony Yazbeck (On the Town) and Peter Friedman (The Treasurer) will star in the new musical adaptation of Henry James' novella The Beast in the Jungle. Susan Stroman will direct the previously announced tuner with a book by David Thompson and an original score by John Kander, beginning performances on May 4 with an official opening slated for May 23 at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre.

The Beast in the Jungle focuses on John Marcher (Friedman) whose life is haunted by the constant worry that his life is to be doomed by a catastrophic happening: a beast in the jungle. Thompson, Stroman and Kander previously collaborated on The Scottsboro Boys, which also began at the Vineyard Theatre.

The cast of The Beast in the Jungle will also include Teagle F. Bougere (The Crucible) and Irina Dvorovenko, a former American Ballet Theatre principal dancer. Additional casting for The Beast in the Jungle will be announced at a later date.

A stunningly original new work fusing dance, drama and music.
