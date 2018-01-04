Broadway BUZZ

Laird Mackintosh in 'The Phantom of the Opera'
(Photos: TK)
See Laird Mackintosh Take on the Title Role in The Phantom of the Opera
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 4, 2018

Longtime Phantom of the Opera cast member Laird Mackintosh (and resident expert on Broadway's longest-running musical) is playing the masked man at the Majestic Theatre through January 13. As previously announced, international stage star and recording artist Peter Jöback will rejoin Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera as the musical reaches its 30th anniversary on the Great White Way. Jöback will begin performances in the show's title role on January 15 for a limited run through March 31. While January 26 is the official anniversary date for The Phantom of the Opera, the show's 30th anniversary will be celebrated two days earlier, on January 24. Bravo to Mr. Mackintosh for wearing Broadway's most iconic mask so well ahead of the musical's epic milestone! Peek the pics and catch him in action through January 13.

Laird Mackintosh sings in The Phantom of the Opera
Laird Mackintosh performs in The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera

This haunting love story is Broadway's longest-running show!
