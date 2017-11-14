The Phantom of the Opera Announces Peter Jöback as 30th Anniversary Leading Man

International stage star and recording artist Peter Jöback will rejoin Broadway's longest-running show, The Phantom of the Opera, as the musical reaches its 30th anniversary on the Great White Way. Jöback will begin performances in the show's title role on January 15, 2018 for a limited run through March 31. As previously announced, current Phantom star James Barbour will play his final performance on December 23, with Laird Mackintosh (who normally plays Monsieur André) taking on the title role from December 25 through January 13.



"I am, of course, absolutely thrilled about having the honor of taking The Phantom through his 30th anniversary on Broadway," Jöback told Broadway.com exclusively. "Humbled for the task, but excited about once again being asked to do this classic role on the classic grounds of Broadway."



Peter Jöback is one of Sweden’s most prolific artists. He has played the Phantom in London (2012), New York (2013, becoming the first European actor to play the role on Broadway since the original cast) and in two sold-out engagements in his native Stockholm (2016). Jöback has also appeared in London's West End playing Chris in the original production of Miss Saigon and creating the role of Michael in The Witches of Eastwick. Jöback has been awarded two Swedish Tony Awards, for creating the role of Robert in Bjorn Ulvaeus' and Benny Andersson's musical Kristina and for playing the Emcee in Cabaret. As a recording artist, his albums have sold over 1 million copies.



Jöback will join the Broadway production's two current stars, Ali Ewoldt as Christine and Rodney Ingram as Raoul, along with Mackintosh as Monsieur André, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta, Carlton Moe as Piangi, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry and Kara Klein as Meg Giry. Recent Prince of Broadway star and Phantom alum Kaley Ann Voorhees plays the role of Christine at certain performances.



While January 26, 2018 is the anniversary date for The Phantom of the Opera, the show's 30th anniversary will be celebrated two days earlier, on January 24. Plans for the evening will be announced in the coming weeks. The musical will enter its fourth decade having played 12,500 performances to 18 million people at the Majestic Theatre, and having grossed more than $1.1 billion.