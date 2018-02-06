Broadway BUZZ

Edward Barbanell to Serve as Standby for Jamie Brewer in Off-Broadway's Amy and the Orphans
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 6, 2018
Edward Barbanell
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Lindsey Ferrentino's world premiere play Amy and the Orphans has added Edward Barbanell to the cast. The actor will serve as the standby for American Horror Story star Jamie Brewer; at performances featuring Barbanell, Brewer's character, Amy, will be called Andy. Tony nominee Scott Ellis directs the production at off-Broadway's Laura Pels Theatre where previews began on February 1. The show is scheduled to open on March 1.

Amy and the Orphans follows a person with Down syndrome who helps their family deal with their father's death. Together, they careen down the Great American Long Island Expressway, navigating strip malls, traffic jams and some serious (and not-so-serious) family drama. An unexpected turn reveals the moment that changed their lives.

The cast of Amy and the Orphans also features Tony winner Debra Monk, Obie winner Mark Blum, Lucille Lortel nominee Diane Davis, Vanessa Aspillaga and Josh McDermitt. The creative team includes Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Alejo Vietti (costume design), Kenneth Posner (lighting design) and John Gromada (sound and original compositions). Amy and the Orphans will play a limited engagement through April 22.

Amy and the Orphans

Lindsey Ferrentino's new play takes us along on a raucous family road trip.
