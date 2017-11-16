Debra Monk & More to Join American Horror Story's Jamie Brewer in Amy and the Orphans

Tony winner Debra Monk (Redwood Curtain) is among the new stars added to Lindsey Ferrentino's upcoming world premiere play Amy and the Orphans. Tony nominee Scott Ellis will direct the production set to play off-Broadway's Laura Pels Theatre. Previews begin on February 1, 2018 with an opening slated for March 1.



Amy and the Orphans follows Amy (played by the previously announced Jamie Brewer), a woman with Down syndrome who helps her family deal with their father's death. Together, they careen down the Great American Long Island Expressway, navigating strip malls, traffic jams and some serious (and not-so-serious) family drama. An unexpected turn reveals the moment that changed their lives...and the fact that Amy may be the only one who knows her own mind.



Joining Monk and Brewer in the cast will be Vanessa Aspillaga (Anna and the Tropics), Mark Blum (The Assembled Parties), Diane Davis (Golden Boy) and Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead) in his off-Broadway debut.



The creative team will include Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Alejo Vietti (costume design), Kenneth Posner (lighting design) and John Gromada (sound and original compositions). Amy and the Orphans will play a limited engagement through April 22.



Get a peek at a recent photo shoot for the play below.



