Laura Benanti as Melania Trump on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
(Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)
Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Testimonial on Fire and Fury Is Anything but Cheesy
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 11, 2018

Theater crowds are laughing nightly at Laura Benanti's hilarious performance in Steve Martin's new comedy Meteor Shower. But a Broadway gig doesn't mean that the multitalented can't continue her duties to the people of the U.S. The Tony winner made a return visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on January 10 to yet again embody First Lady Melania Trump. Benanti's pitch-perfect Melania served up her take on Michael Wolff's White House tell-all Fire and Fury. Watch for yourself below and be sure to make your way to Broadway's Booth Theatre to see all the talent Benanti has on offer until January 21.

