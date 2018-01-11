London Odds & Ends: Vanessa Redgrave to Star in World Premiere Play The Inheritance & More

Here's a quick roundup of London stories you may have missed today.



Vanessa Redgrave to Star in Matthew Lopez's World Premiere Play The Inheritance

Legendary actress Vanessa Redgrave (The Year of Magical Thinking) will lead the cast of The Inheritance, a new play by Matthew Lopez (The Legend of Georgia McBride), scheduled to make its world premiere at London's Young Vic. Olivier and Tony winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot) will direct the play, set to begin previews on March 2 with an opening slated for March 28. The Inheritance gives a panoramic view of gay life in New York City today, a generation after the height of the AIDS crisis. Joining Olivier, Tony and Oscar winner Redgrave will be Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey, along with Andrew Burnap, Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Hugo Bolton, Robert Boulter, Hubert Burton, Syrus Lower, Michael Marcus, Luke Thallon and Michael Walters. The Inheritance will play a limited engagement through May 19.



Rory Kinnear & Anne-Marie Duff to Lead National Theatre's Macbeth

Rory Kinnear, the acclaimed Shakespearean actor who won an Olivier for his turn as Iago in the National Theatre's Othello, will take on the title role in the National's highly anticipated production of Macbeth, scheduled to begin performances on February 26 at the Olivier Theatre. Olivier nominee Anne-Marie Duff, who played Lady Macbeth in the 2013 Broadway revival of The Scottish Play, will return to that role for the National's production, directed by Olivier nominee Rufus Norris. Joining Kinnear and Duff will be Stephen Boxer as Duncan, Kevin Harvey as Banquo, Rakhee Sharma as Fleance, Patrick O'Kane as Macduff, Amaka Okafor as Lady Macduff, Penny Layden as Ross, Trevor Fox as Porter and Parth Thakerar as Malcolm, with a full ensemble that includes Beatrice Scirocchi, Anna-Maria Nabirye, Hannah Hutch, Nadia Albina, Joshua Lacey, Andrew Frame, Nicholas Karimi, Alana Ramsey and Michael Balogun. Macbeth will play a limited run through June 23.



Olivier Awards to Return to Royal Albert Hall on April 8

The Olivier Awards ceremony is only a few months away! Producers of the celebration of West End theater have officially announced that the 2018 awards will be handed out on April 8 at London's Royal Albert Hall. Nominations will be announced on March 6, so mark your calendar and keep your eyes peeled.



Get a Sneak Peek at Bryony Lavery's Stirring Frozen

A new production of Bryony Lavery's dark drama Frozen is gearing up to play the Theatre Royal Haymarket. Jonathan Munby directs Suranne Jones, Jason Watkins and Nina Sosanya in the story of three interwoven lives as they try to make sense of the unimaginable. The show has released a chilling new trailer to give audiences a sense of what to expect from the play. Watch below and be sure to catch Frozen, running from February 9 through May 5.



