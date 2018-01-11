Exclusive Video! Go Backstage at Broadway's The Parisian Woman with Uma Thurman & More

House of Cards creator Beau Willimon's The Parisian Woman is a political drama set in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having. Peppered with dark humor, the intriguing play pulls audiences in, as do the intense performances from the cast, including Oscar nominee Uma Thurman, Tony winner Blair Brown, Tony nominee Phillipa Soo and more. However, despite the serious subject matter, this company knows how to have a silly time backstage. Sydney Lemmon, who understudies Soo in the role of Rebecca, captured some of the shenanigans backstage at the Hudson Theatre. Thurman doing jumping jacks, Josh Lucas growing hot peppers and tomatoes in his dressing room, Soo being adorable with balloons—it's all here, and it's glorious. Check out the backstage sneak peek below, and catch The Parisian Woman at Broadway's Hudson Theatre!



