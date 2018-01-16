Broadway BUZZ

Laura Benanti Remembers a Swing Wardrobe Malfunction That Surprised an Unsuspecting Theatergoer
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 16, 2018
Laura Benanti
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Laura Benanti's perfect comedic performance in Steve Martin's Meteor Shower comes after almost two decades of acclaimed appearances on the Great White Way. A future Tony-winning Benanti earned her first Tony nod for the 2000 musical Swing, in which the talented star displayed both vocal and dance prowess. But a wardrobe malfunction during one performance showed Benanti and a Broadway-newbie audience member that no matter how much rehearsal and experience you have, anything can go wrong in live theater. Watch Benanti's retelling of the anecdote from her recent visit to The Chew, and be sure to catch her turn in Meteor Shower through January 21.

