Come What May! Moulin Rouge! The Musical Sets Dates for Pre-Broadway Run in Boston
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 17, 2018
Nicole Kidman & Ewan McGregor in the film "Moulin Rouge"
(Photo: Twentieth Century Fox)

Dates are set for the world premiere pre-Broadway engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the new stage show based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 motion picture. The show will begin previews at the previously announced Emerson Colonial Theatre on June 27 with an opening night scheduled for July 22 for a limited run through August 5. Moulin Rouge! The Musical features a book by John Logan, direction by Alex Timbers and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

Set in Montmartre Quarter of Paris, France, Moulin Rouge! The Musical tells the fictional story of the young poet/writer Christian who falls in love with the star of the Moulin Rouge, cabaret actress Satine, during the Belle Epoque at the turn of the 20th century. As was the case in the film, the stage musical's score will weave together popular music of the last 50 years. The show will also include additional songs that have been written in the 15 years since the film's release. 

As previously announced, the musical's recent developmental lab featured Aaron Tveit in the role of Christian with Tony winner Karen Olivo as Satine. Casting for the full production will be announced soon. The film Moulin Rouge starred Ewan McGregor as Christian and Nicole Kidman in an Oscar-nominated turn as Satine.

Justin Levine will serve as music supervisor, orchestrator and arranger for Moulin Rouge! The Musical, with Matt Stine as music producer. The show's design team will include Derek McLane (scenic design), Catherine Zuber (costume design), Justin Townsend (lighting design), Peter Hylenski (sound design) and David Brian Brown (wig and hair design).

Dates and venue for the Broadway run of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will be announced.

