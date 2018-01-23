Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Secret of My Success Musical to Receive Reading with Christian Slater, Chris Dwan, Lilli Cooper & More
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 23, 2018

The 1987 Universal Pictures flick The Secret of My Success is being turned into a musical. Gordon Greenberg (Holiday Inn) will direct a private industry reading of the in-the-works tuner on February 9 in New York City. The musical features a book by Greenberg and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen) and an original score by Michael Mahler (Miss Saigon) and Alan Schmuckler (All Shook Up). Broadway alum Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland, The Honeymooners) will take on the role of Brantley Foster, indelibly created on-screen by Michael J. Fox.

The Secret of My Success follows recent college grad Brantley, who travels from his Kansas home to New York City to take on an exciting finance job. When he arrives in NYC, Brantley finds out that his job has been eliminated, and he has no choice but to work for his incompetent uncle, who earned his company's presidency by way of marriage. Brantley begins as a mail clerk but soon climbs the corporate ladder and starts posing as a high-end executive.

In addition to Dwan, the Secret of My Success reading will feature SpongeBob SquarePants star Lilli Cooper as Christy (the role originated in the movie by Helen Slater). The company will also include Golden Globe winner Christian Slater, Olivier winner Lesli Margherita, Tony winner Priscilla Lopez, Tony nominee Emily Skinner, Javier Muñoz, Lori Tan Chinn, David Rossmer, Levi Buksbazen, Courtney Balan, Josh Breckenridge, Kayla Davion, Alyse Alan Louis, Joey Taranto and Noah Weisberg.

Further info on the development of The Secret of My Success will be announced at a later date.

Michael J. Fox in "The Secret of My Success"
(Photo: Universal Pictures)
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Broadway Grosses: Waitress Stars Sara Bareilles & Jason Mraz Serve Up New House Record
  2. See Steve Kazee, Samantha Barks & the More at Pretty Woman's First Day of Rehearsal
  3. Exclusive Video! Adam Kantor's Soulful 'Answer Me' Reminds Us Why The Band's Visit Is a Must-See
  4. Shakespeare in the Park to Remount Twelfth Night Musical; Othello Also on Tap
  5. Hamilton’s Michael Luwoye on His Geeky Obsession & More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia Kinky Boots Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters