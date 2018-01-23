The Secret of My Success Musical to Receive Reading with Christian Slater, Chris Dwan, Lilli Cooper & More

The 1987 Universal Pictures flick The Secret of My Success is being turned into a musical. Gordon Greenberg (Holiday Inn) will direct a private industry reading of the in-the-works tuner on February 9 in New York City. The musical features a book by Greenberg and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen) and an original score by Michael Mahler (Miss Saigon) and Alan Schmuckler (All Shook Up). Broadway alum Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland, The Honeymooners) will take on the role of Brantley Foster, indelibly created on-screen by Michael J. Fox.



The Secret of My Success follows recent college grad Brantley, who travels from his Kansas home to New York City to take on an exciting finance job. When he arrives in NYC, Brantley finds out that his job has been eliminated, and he has no choice but to work for his incompetent uncle, who earned his company's presidency by way of marriage. Brantley begins as a mail clerk but soon climbs the corporate ladder and starts posing as a high-end executive.



In addition to Dwan, the Secret of My Success reading will feature SpongeBob SquarePants star Lilli Cooper as Christy (the role originated in the movie by Helen Slater). The company will also include Golden Globe winner Christian Slater, Olivier winner Lesli Margherita, Tony winner Priscilla Lopez, Tony nominee Emily Skinner, Javier Muñoz, Lori Tan Chinn, David Rossmer, Levi Buksbazen, Courtney Balan, Josh Breckenridge, Kayla Davion, Alyse Alan Louis, Joey Taranto and Noah Weisberg.



Further info on the development of The Secret of My Success will be announced at a later date.