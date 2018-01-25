Broadway BUZZ

Bill Irwin, Frank Wood & More to Join Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 25, 2018
Bill Irwin
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tony winners Bill Irwin (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) and Frank Wood (Side Man) are among the complete cast of the Denzel Washington-led Broadway revival of Eugene O'Neill's classic work The Iceman Cometh. Tony winner George C. Wolfe will direct the production scheduled to begin previews on March 22 and open on April 26 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

The Iceman Cometh centers on Hickey (Washington), a conflicted man who passionately encourages fellow alcoholics in a New York City bar to abandon their pipe dreams and take hold of harsh realities, eventually revealing secrets from his own past. As previously announced, Tony nominee Tammy Blanchard will play the role of Cora.

Irwin will take on the role of Ed Mosher with Wood as Cecil Lewis. The complete cast will include Colm Meaney as Harry Hope, David Morse as Larry Slade, Carolyn Braver as Pearl, Austin Butler as Don Parrit, Joe Forbrich as Lieb, Nina Grollman as Margie, Thomas Michael Hammond as Moran, Neal Huff as Willie Oban, Danny Mastrogiorgio as Chuck Morello, Dakin Matthews as Piet Wetjoen, Jack McGee as Pat McGloin, Clark Middleton as Hugo Kalmar, Michael Potts as Joe Mott and Reg Rogers as James Cameron.

The Iceman Cometh creative team includes scenic designer Santo Loquasto, costume designer Ann Roth and lighting designers Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer. The Iceman Cometh will play a 14-week limited engagement.

