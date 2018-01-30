Broadway BUZZ

Wicked Welcomes Stage Greats Isabel Keating & Martin Moran
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 30, 2018
Isabel Keating as Madame Morrible & Martin Moran as Doctor Dillamond in the national tour of "Wicked"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Tony nominee Isabel Keating and Broadway veteran Martin Moran step into the Great White Way production of Wicked on January 30. Direct from the show's national tour, Keating takes over the role of Madame Morrible while Moran plays Doctor Dillamond in the smash hit. Recent stars Tony winner Rondi Reed and Chad Jennings played their final performance in the musical on January 28.

"I am sincerely overjoyed to be joining the company of Wicked on Broadway!" Keating told Broadway.com. "I'm so fortunate to have been given the chance to tell this powerful story with the phenomenally talented road company, and now to be asked to bring Madame Morrible back home to Broadway is THRILLIFYING (to follow in Rondi's footsteps and to hope to fill the shoes of many greats). It's so exciting and it feels like I am coming full circle back to Oz (wink)!"

"To play Doctor Dillamond—a teacher of compassion surrounded by young hearts living in a challenging time—this rings out for me now as the chief and tender joy of joining the Broadway company of Wicked, a musical that endures because it touches the soul," said Moran.

Isabel Keating earned a 2004 Tony nomination for her performance as Judy Garland in The Boy From Oz. She has also been seen on Broadway in Hairspray, Enchanted April, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and It's Only a Play; she appeared off-Broadway in A Lifetime Burning. Martin Moran's extensive Broadway résumé includes roles in Oliver!, Big River, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Titanic, Cabaret, Bells Are Ringing and Spamalot. Moran's off-Broadway credits include his acclaimed autobiographical solo works The Tricky Part and All the Rage, both of which he adapted into bestselling memoirs.

Keating and Moran join a current Wicked company that includes Jackie Burns as Elphaba, Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda, Jye Frasca as Boq, Kristen Martin as Nessarose, Ashley Parker Angel as Fiyero and Fred Applegate as The Wizard. Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello and choreography by Wayne Cilento.

