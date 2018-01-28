Watch Tony Winner Ben Platt Perform 'Somewhere' from West Side Story at the Grammys

A lot of incredible performers have taken the stage at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, but this one has got our Broadway hearts all aflutter. Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt performed at the Madison Square Garden ceremony, and to say we were blown away is an understatement. Offering a special tribute to legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, Platt's "Somewhere" from West Side Story soared and made us super stoked for what's to come from that solo album. Check out the incredible performance below!



