Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Watch Director Michael Grandage Discuss Frozen's Incredible Journey to Broadway
Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 29, 2018
Patti Murin & Michael Grandage

Frozen officially bows on the Great White Way in less than a month, and despite the title, we have zero chill. As the stars of the Disney musical, including leading ladies Patti Murin and Caissie Levy, ready for the Broadway premiere, director Michael Grandage shared what it has been like to bring Frozen to New York. "There's going to be quite a lot of changes between Denver and Broadway, most notably, the opening and the closing," Grandage explains in the video below. "We've taken a lot of the music and reworked it, putting in some new music. We've absolutely reworked a lot of the big choreographic numbers to make the narrative story within it even clearer and more exciting. It's been an incredible journey." We absolutely cannot wait to see the cast and creative team's effort unfold! Catch Frozen at the St. James Theatre beginning on February 22, and check out the incredible video below!

Frozen

Disney's hit film comes to life on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Tony Winner Ben Platt Perform 'Somewhere' from West Side Story
  2. Frozen to Release New Broadway Songs Upon Beginning Performances This February
  3. Dear Evan Hansen Cast Recording Wins 2018 Grammy Award
  4. Watch Patti LuPone Take the Stage at the 2018 Grammy Awards
  5. Kiki on Broadway: Pop King Jake Shears on How His Go-Go-Boy Past Got Him Ready for Kinky Boots

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Waitress Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers